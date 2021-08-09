9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 9, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Kateka calls for peace

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
Feature Politics Kateka calls for peace
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The New Heritage Party presidential candidate, Chishala Kateka has called on Zambians to uphold the peace and unity the country has enjoyed over the years.

And Ms Kateka has expressed confidence of winning this year’s general election scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

She noted that Zambia has always been a beacon of peace in the region and beyond hence the need to preserve the country’s peace.

Ms Kateka stated that she has a lot of support from both men and women country wide.

“Our party has done all the ground work and is hopeful of carrying the day because electorates have confidence in its ideologies,” Ms. Kateka narrated.

Ms. Kateka said this in an interview with ZANIS at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kasama shortly after mass yesterday.

She also appealed to other presidential candidates to accept the outcome of the Thursday polls.

“My appeal to all the aspirants is to respect the will of Zambians because they can only be one winner at a time,” Ms. Kateka said.

The Heritage Party President is on a campaign trail in Northern Province, ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Previous articlePresident Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the number one tribalist in Zambia-KBF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Kateka calls for peace

The New Heritage Party presidential candidate, Chishala Kateka has called on Zambians to uphold the peace and unity the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the number one tribalist in Zambia-KBF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the number one tribalist in Zambia, UPND Alliance partner and Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) movement leader, Kelvin Fube Bwalya,...
Read more

Nkandu Luo accuse HH of bringing in mercenaries to destabilize peace in Zambia

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The ruling Patriotic Front Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has disclosed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has brought in mercenaries to destabilize...
Read more

HH will not tolerate a scenario where political carders are the only ones having access to jobs and business opportunities

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
THE UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC ) chairperson candidate, Champion Tembo, has assured the people of Chilanga district that the UPND torch bearer, Hakainde...
Read more

Government release K25 million for Kashikishi-Lunchinda road

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
Government has released K25 million to pay local sub-contractors working on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Chienge district, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.