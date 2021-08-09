The New Heritage Party presidential candidate, Chishala Kateka has called on Zambians to uphold the peace and unity the country has enjoyed over the years.

And Ms Kateka has expressed confidence of winning this year’s general election scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

She noted that Zambia has always been a beacon of peace in the region and beyond hence the need to preserve the country’s peace.

Ms Kateka stated that she has a lot of support from both men and women country wide.

“Our party has done all the ground work and is hopeful of carrying the day because electorates have confidence in its ideologies,” Ms. Kateka narrated.

Ms. Kateka said this in an interview with ZANIS at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kasama shortly after mass yesterday.

She also appealed to other presidential candidates to accept the outcome of the Thursday polls.

“My appeal to all the aspirants is to respect the will of Zambians because they can only be one winner at a time,” Ms. Kateka said.

The Heritage Party President is on a campaign trail in Northern Province, ahead of the August 12 general elections.