Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has implored civil servants in Manyinga district to avoid partisan politics but instead focus on upgrading their qualifications and developing the communities they are working in.

Speaking when he met civil servants in Manyinga yesterday, Mr. Mangimela said professional excellence starts from humble beginnings not at the top in urbanised towns.

“You have to make a mark here in Manyinga,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary warned civil servants to be wary of the election period by being nonpartisan and avoiding risking their jobs at the expense of partisan politics.

“My dear civil servants, this time around desist from indulging in partisan politics ,keep your jobs, it will be very unfortunate to see anyone of you lose your jobs after elections are over, ” he said.

Mr. Mangimela added that government remains committed to rewarding and promoting loyal and hard-working civil servants.

He has meanwhile reiterated that the debt swap initiative is not a political move, but a government initiative meant to motivate and empower indebted civil servants across the country.

Speaking earlier in a separate meeting with civil servants, United Teachers Union of Zambia Secretary General Temo Ngonga, who spoke on behalf of the civil service labour movement, said the debt swap initiative is meant to cushion the financial burdens among civil servants who are highly indebted.

“The debt swap initiative is a positive move meant to remove and reduce your financial challenges emanating from your loans and debts which you have had over the years,” he said.

Mr. Ngonga said the labour movement has continued to engage government to ensure that all civil servants benefit from the debt swap initiative.

“We are aware that some of our members are yet to benefit from this initiative, especially those whose loans are being deducted directly from the banks, we have engaged government through the Public Service Management Division to ensure that the situation is normalised this month,” he added.

He has since implored civil servants to reciprocate this gesture by being productive and dedicated to work in order to develop the nation.

And speaking on behalf of civil servants in the district, Education Board Secretary Kenneth Solochi commended the government for relieving the civil servants from financial troubles through the debt swap initiative.

“We are happy that the government has brought this initiative to bail us out of financial troubles. This is a motivation to us, we thank you so much,” Mr. Solochi said.