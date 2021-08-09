9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 9, 2021
Economy
Updated:

ZESCO Explains Power Blackouts experienced in some parts of the country

By Chief Editor
Vandals have brought down a Zesco limited interconnected power system located near Kankundwe area in Kabwe, central province.

Zesco Limited Public Relations, Hazel Zulu, tells The Speech Analyst that the incident occurred on Sunday 25th July 2021 at 08:15hours representing into a system disturbance.

Mrs. Zulu explains that vandals removed bolts and nuts thereby weakening the tower structure which led to its collapse following heavy winds experienced in the area.

She says repair works that have since commenced will cost the corporation about K2.5 million.

“We however wish to remind the public that despite the sufficient capacity of the remaining transmission lines between Kabwe and the Copperbelt province to meet the requirements of the two provinces, our customers may experience intermittent load management in selected areas on the Copperbelt and Northwestern provinces in the event of any system overload during repair works. ZESCO Limited will continue to keep the public informed and updated on the matter. The inconvenience this has caused is deeply regretted” she said.

Mrs. Zulu says repair works are expected to be completed by Saturday, 31st July 2021, further adding that the cooperation is deeply saddened by this retrogressive act and hopes that the culprits are quickly arrested.

