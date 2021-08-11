Former boxing star Kennedy Kanyanta wants team Zambia to move on quickly after an uninspiring performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Team Zambia came back home minus a medal after participating in women football, boxing, Judo, Swimming and athletics.

Kanyanta, who won the 2002 Commonwealth Games in the men’s flyweight division and bronze at the 2007 All Africa Games, said Zambia must pick lessons from the Olympics.

“We should not put our heads down. We should put our heads up and forge ahead,” Kanyanta said by phone from his Mufulira base.

“We need to see to it that we improve where we failed and get back to the drawing board,” the boxing coach said.

Kanyanta is also calling for improved sports infrastructure in the country as a way of raising sports standards.

“All we are looking for is to improve and start reaping medals at such sporting events, we need to improve the sporting infrastructure,” he said.

“We need to get close to where other countries like Namibia and Botswana are. We have seen many infrastructures turned into beer halls or private facilities,” Kanyanta said.

Namibia reaped silver and team Botswana went back home with a bronze medal.