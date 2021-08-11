9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia to receive $1.3 billion from the IMF’s global liquidity stabilization programme

By Chief Editor
50 views
0
Headlines Zambia to receive $1.3 billion from the IMF's global liquidity stabilization programme
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambian Government has said that it is pleased with the approval by the IMF Board of Directors of a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to US$ 650 billion, for eligible member countries.

In Zambia’s case, this translates to approximately US $1.3 billion and doubles the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The decision to increase the general allocation was made by the IMF Board on 2nd August, 2021.

Yesterday, Zambia attended a virtual meeting between the IMF African department and several African countries. The virtual meeting was Chaired by ABEBE AEMRO SELASSIE, Director of the IMF African department. Zambia was represented by Secretary to the Treasury FREDSON YAMBA, Bank of Zambia Governor CHRISTOPHER MVUNGA and other Senior Government Officials.

During the meeting, modalities for disbursement and use were discussed. The SDRs will be credited to all member countries in proportion to their existing quotas. In the case of Zambia, this will translate to approximately US $1.3 billion. The amount will substantially boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The increase in reserves will help build external resilience and support the current relative stability in the foreign exchange market. This in turn is expected to facilitate foreign and domestic investment flows, going forward.

Commenting on the development, the Secretary to the Treasury has reiterated the Government’s commitment to utilizing the funds in accordance with prudent fiscal management principles through the consultative Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the national budget. To ensure effective checks and balances, special accounting and reports on the utilization of the proceeds will also be undertaken.

Expenditure focus for the allocation will be on areas that will directly address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elevated attention will also be directed at helping to restore livelihoods of vulnerable Zambians and limiting the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The resources from the IMF will definitely assist the country to attain the aspirations of the Economic Recovery Programme and lead to economic stabilisation and positive growth. The decision of the Fund will become effective on 23rd August, 2021.

Previous articlePF discredits US Congressman’s ranting asking President Lungu to concede defeat; He has been lobbied by special interests groups

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia to receive $1.3 billion from the IMF’s global liquidity stabilization programme

The Zambian Government has said that it is pleased with the approval by the IMF Board of Directors...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Airways to take to the skies on September 30th 2021

Economy Chief Editor - 24
Zambia Airways has announced 30th September 2021 as the date for operationalization of the national airline. In August 2018, the Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC)...
Read more

Increased Stability of the Economy has Resulted the Remarkable Performance of the 2021 National Budget

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says the government is pleased with the performance of various revenue initiatives in the first half of...
Read more

ZESCO Explains Power Blackouts experienced in some parts of the country

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Vandals have brought down a Zesco limited interconnected power system located near Kankundwe area in Kabwe, central province. Zesco Limited Public Relations, Hazel Zulu,...
Read more

Veep commissions bus terminals, modern market in Livingstone

Economy Chief Editor - 26
Vice President Inonge Wina has described the newly commissioned Intercity Bus Terminal and the Ultra-Modern Market in Livingstone as state of the art...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.