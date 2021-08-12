Vice President Inonge Wina says the introduction of mini hospitals across the country has lessened the burden on old hospitals in providing quality health care services.

Mrs. Wina said government has gone flat out in provinces to construct mini hospitals which are carrying out similar work and providing similar services as general hospitals do.

She said the Patriotic Front (PF) administration has made upgrading of healthcare infrastructure a priority in order to improve the delivery of health care services to Zambians.

The Vice President said this when she toured Ndola Central Hospital and Arthur Davidson Children’s Hospital in Ndola today.

Mrs. Wina said the construction of the 650 health posts is enabling Zambians access much needed healthcare services.

She said the PF administration has performed extremely well in building new health facilities and modernisation of equipment during the last ten years.

The Vice President and therefore urged Zambians to ensure that they retain the PF so that it can provide even better health care services.

“All in all, this government has tried its best in the health sector to bring about changes and to deliver health services to the people. We believe that as we continue in government, we will bring better services, modern equipment,” she said.

The Vice President has meanwhile commended the Ministry of Health for overseeing the procurement, supply and installation of eight elevators at a cost of K14 million at the nine storey Ndola Central Hospital.

“I am glad that government stepped in to fund the construction of elevators. You can imagine old people like me, to cover nine storeys, it’s not easy, for pregnant mothers,” said Mrs. Wina said.

The Vice President also commended health staff for managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Ndola Central Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent, Joseph Masowoya said the elevators have helped address challenges faced in providing various medical services at the many floors of the hospital.

Dr. Musowoya said the hospital has recorded reduced number of complaints from patients and the community due to the operationalisation of the elevators.

“We could not move patients from one floor to the next, and at times had to carry dead bodies by hand and use stairs,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice President inspected the elevators and toured the maternity wing to appreciate the renovations done to the hospital which was built over 70 years ago.

And speaking at Arthur Davidson Children’s Hospital, Mrs. Wina urged hospital management to consider expanding the infrastructure in order to cater for the growing population.

She said President Lungu has special interest in the health sector and will continue to support the upgrading of hospital infrastructure and modernisation of equipment.

The Vice President stressed the need for skills development and specialisation to enhance service delivery.

And Arthur Davidson Children’s Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Jonathan Mwansa disclosed that the health institution has spent over K960, 000 on renovations and k3.8 million on acquiring modern hospital equipment.

Dr. Mwansa said the lack of a district hospital in Ndola has contributed to congestion but hoped that the construction of the mini hospitals and health posts in the district will help decongest the two main hospitals.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe disclosed that the region was allocated 88 health posts and 84 have since been completed to service Zambians.

Most Investments Projects Director Matamio Siame thanked government for involving local contractors in infrastructure development.