President Edgar Lungu was today the first registered voter to cast his ballot at Andrew Mwenya stream two polling station of Chawama constituency.

The Head of State expressed happiness with the voter turnout in the constituency’s polling stations, an observation he made as he drove past the streets on his way to cast his vote.

The President urged all registered Zambians to exercise their rights to vote, in the ongoing general elections.

Mr Lungu in the company of his wife, Esther Lungu and Patriotic Front Chawama aspiring Member of Parliament Tasila Mwansa arrived at the polling station at exactly 06:08 hours, and cast his vote at 06:13hours.

“I am happy that I have cast my vote. All those who are home should go to vote. I hear some politicians are telling people to hang around polling stations after voting, but people should go home after casting their ballot and wait for updates from radio and television stations,” the PF Presidential candidate stressed.

The President who was calm and confident as he entered and left the polling booth, urged electorates to look out for lapses on ballot papers before they proceed to vote.

President Lungu also explained that it was unfortunate that one of the ballot papers he was given was not stamped, and he had to remind the officials.

“Please look out for any lapses on the ballot papers, I was given one ballot paper which was not stamped and if I went ahead and cast, that vote was going to be invalid. I had to remind the officers there to stamp it. So before we proceed to vote check for details,” he stressed.

Mr Lungu also exchanged greetings with the African Union Observer mission officials as he was awaiting for his wife to cast her vote at Andrew Mwenya stream 5 polling station.

He left the polling station at 06:20 hours amidst jubilation from electorates who were in the queue while observing COVID-19 laid down health guidelines.

Andrew Mwenya Stream 2 polling station Presiding Officer Herbert Kamboyi officially opened the polling station at exactly 06:0hours.

Andrew Mwenya stream 2 polling station in Chawama constituency, has about 820 registered voters.

Meanwhile, a check by ZANIS at Vera Chiluba polling station in Munali constituency found long queues of people had formed at 04:40 hours by registered voters.

A similar scenario was also observed at David Kaunda polling station with ques having been formed at 05:30 hours.

Zambia today goes to the polls with 16 Presidential candidates and over 800 aspiring parliamentary candidates.