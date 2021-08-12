9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Voting commences with a good turn out in Ndola

By Chief Editor
Voting has commenced with an overwhelming turn out of people forming queues as early as 03:00 hours in Ndola district.

A spot check conducted by ZANIS in Ndola found a line of more than 200 people formed at around 03:00 hours at Kansenshi secondary school polling station

And at the Evangelical University polling station, Presiding Officer Mailes Ndhlovu officially opened the polling station for voting at exactly 06:00 hours.

Mrs Ndhlovu told ZANIS that voting started on a good note, free from any incidents.

Meanwhile, Osward Mwaanga, the first voter at Evangelical University polling station was excited to exercise his right to vote.

He explained that he was at the polling station at exactly 03:00 hours.

“I am excited because I have exercised my right to vote. I have made history for myself because I was the first person to vote at Evangelical University polling station in 2021. I came here at 03hours and I was the only one. Now I am going home to wait for the results,” he said.

Mr Mwaanga described the atmosphere at the polling station as peaceful.

Zambia today goes to the polls for Presidential, Parliamentary, Mayoral, Council Chairperson and Local government elections.

Voting is expected to end at 18:00 hours.

