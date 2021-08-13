Munali Constituency totaling Center Returning Officer Hellen Mubita says results from 15 polling stations out of 175 have been received under the National Assembly.

Ms Mubita indicated that Mike Mposha of the United Party for National Development (UPND) scored 3, 907 votes with his closest contender Patrick Samwimbila of the Patriotic Front scoring 1, 602 votes making Thomas Sipalo an Independent to score 1, 594 votes.

She announced that Lillian Mutambo, independent got 75 votes, Chimbalanga Semba also an Independent got 44 votes, while Andrew Masiye of the Democratic Independent got 224 votes.

Others include Felicity Nanyangwe of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD Party who got 39 votes and Allan Sakala Independent with 30 votes.

Meanwhile, Luckson Kankhande Independent got 23 votes, Kauta Mwale of Party of National Unity and Progress with 21 votes and Godfrey Ngumayo with 10 votes.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Mubita also stated that a total of 7, 631 were counted ballots under the national assembly seat from 04:00 hours to 14:00 hours with 44 as reject votes.

The total number of candidates that contested in the Munali National Assembly were 11.