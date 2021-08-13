Counting of votes in the ongoing general elections have continued with results slowly pouring in with 48 out of 145 polling stations in Luanshya district announced by 06:00 hours.

Luanshya District Electoral Officer Timothy Mambalakata said results from 20 out of 56 polling stations were received from Roan Constituency and 28 of the 89 polling stations in Luanshya Constituency had been recorded.

He observed that the process was steady going in respect of the election having been characterized by overwhelming voter turnout.

Mr Mambalakata said in some polling stations people were still casting their votes until midnight of the poll day.

He said some ballot boxes were still being transported to the totaling centers from various polling stations.

Mr Mambalakata said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia at district level will continue to announce official results both at Roan Antelope Secondary School and Luanshya Civic center totaling centers.

Mr Mambalakata further indicated that the declaration of results for both local government and parliamentary elections at district level is expected in the afternoon as indicated from by the flow of results.

He said poll staff and other stakeholders in the district were working tirelessly to ensure a prompt service delivery.

Eleven candidates are contesting the Luanshya parliamentary seat, with nine vying for the Roan seat and for eight mayoral candidates.

Luanshya District comprises two constituencies and has a total of 85,684 registered voters, with 89 polling stations in Luanshya constituency and 56 polling stations in Roan constituency respectively.