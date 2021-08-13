9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ happy with voter turn out

By Photo Editor
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has expressed happiness over the high voter turnout witnessed in this year’s general elections.

ECZ Chairperson, Justice Esau Chulu expressed gratitude to the residents for turning out in numbers to exercise their right to vote.

Justice Chulu said the commission has always looked forward to high voter turnout.

“We would like to thank all voters who turned out to exercise their right to vote. The commission is very grateful as this is what we have always looked forward to,” he said.

Justice Chulu has since called on members of the public to remain patient as the results from the 12,152 polling stations have started coming in.

“We continue calling all members of the public to remain patient as the commission is doing everything to ensure that we announce and declare the results within 72 hours,” he added.

ZANIS reports that Justice Chulu made the remarks at the national results centre in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, ECZ Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has appealed to people to give the commission time to announce the results as the votes are being counted manually.

Ms Sikazwe said the commission is not deliberately delaying to announce the results but are waiting for consolidated results from the constituencies.

“We have no interest who wins but we have the obligation to serve the public. Zambians interests is our first priority,” she said.

She has called on all Zambians to work together and have trust in the Commission as they carry out their work.

