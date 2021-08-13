9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
Sports
FIFA Revises Chipolopolo's September Qatar Qualifiers Dates

FIFA has revised dates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala has announced that latest communication from FIFA says Chipolopolo’s opening qualifier against Mauritania will be played on September 3 at Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott.

Kickoff is at 16:00 hours GMT.

Mungala further confirmed that Levy Mwanawasa Stadium will host Zambia’s second Group B qualifier against Tunisia on September 7.

“FIFA has also confirmed the kickoff time as 15:00 CAT hours for the clash against the Carthage Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,” Mungala stated.

“On September 3, 2021, the Chipolopolo will be away to Mauritania with the match set for the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott and will kick off at 16:00 hours GMT. “

Zambia will also face Equatorial Guinea in Group B.

Group winners will join nine other teams in the final round which will be played on two-legged ties to decide Africa’s five representatives at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

