President Edgar Lungi is leading in Serenje central and Muchinga constituencies in Central province.

This is according to results announced so far by Muchinga and Serenje Central Presiding Officers David Komba and Mukela Akafekwa respectively.

In Muchinga constituency, President Lungu has 3,000 votes against his closest rival UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema who has 2,239 votes.

In Serenje central constituency, the incumbent President has so far polled 3,065 votes while Mr. Hichilema is trailing in the second position with 2,750 votes.

However, results of most of the polling stations in both constituency are yet to be announced at the district totaling centre.