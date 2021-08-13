9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
Sports
Shepolopolo To Face Guest Team Uganda At 2021 COSAFA Womens Cup

Shepolopolo Zambia have been paired against guest team Uganda in Group C of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship that will be staged in South Africa from September 15 -26.

Namibia and Eswatini are the other opponents for Shepolopolo in Group C.

Hosts South Africa will take on Angola, Malawi, and Mozambique in Group A, with only the top team guaranteed a place in the semifinals.

Group B has Botswana, 2011 winners Zimbabwe, and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan.

COSAFA says this competition will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols.

“Matches will unfortunately be played behind closed doors, as was the case in 2020, but fans will be able to follow all the action with every game streamed live on www.cosafa.tv.”

2021 COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

Group A

South Africa

Angola

Malawi

Mozambique

Group B

Botswana

Tanzania

South Sudan

Zimbabwe

Group C

Zambia

Namibia

Eswatini

Uganda

