9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Suspicious Sinazongwe voters harass returning officer

By Chief Editor
50 views
0
Headlines Suspicious Sinazongwe voters harass returning officer
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Voting in Sinazongwe district of Southern province closed at 18hours. However, during voting hours there were a few incidents that were recorded.

The Assistant Returning Officer for Sinazongwe district Chipego Mundia was in the afternoon harassed by electorates when he went to deliver presidential ballot box after the first one was reported to have gotten full at Fisheries polling station.

Mr. Mundia was almost beaten and the vehicle he was using almost stoned.

The driver of the ECZ vehicle drove off, leaving the officer behind.

The officer was only rescued by the police and whisked away by well-wishers to his safety.

The ballot box was however delivered successfully and voting continued at the polling station until the process was closed at exactly 18 hours.

And various stakeholders, monitors and political parties had already started gathering near the totaling center in readiness to witness the counting of all votes cast for presidential, parliamentary, council chairperson and local government.

And in Shibuyunji district in Central province, Presiding Officer for Mwembezhi Primary school one Charles Mwachindalo, declared the polling station officially closed at 18 hours with no one left standing on the queue.

Mr. Mwachindalo said out of the 577 people who registered to vote at the polling station, 450 have voted.

He however said there was no voter apathy, adding that the voting process at the station was peaceful.

Previous articleVoters run amok, disrupt voting in Kaoma after a lady with a handbag was suspected to be carrying pre-marked ballots

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Suspicious Sinazongwe voters harass returning officer

Voting in Sinazongwe district of Southern province closed at 18hours. However, during voting hours there were a few incidents...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Three polling stations in Nalolo not yet opened, truck carrying ballot papers breaks down

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Three polling stations in Nalolo West Bank of Nalolo Constituency in Western Province were unable to open at the stipulated time of 06:00 hours. ...
Read more

Government reaffirms its commitment to debt swap for all public workers

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Teaching Service Commission (TSC) Commission Chairperson, Stanley Mhango, says the government is committed to the debt swap initiative for all public service workers...
Read more

Government release K25 million for Kashikishi-Lunchinda road

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Government has released K25 million to pay local sub-contractors working on the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road in Chienge district, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota...
Read more

Stay away from partisan politics, N/W civil servants cautioned

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has implored civil servants in Manyinga district to avoid partisan politics but instead focus on upgrading their qualifications...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.