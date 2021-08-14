Patriotic Front (PF) party Secretary General (SG) Davies Mwila says the party has not verified results from some polling stations in North-Western, Western and Southern as their agents were beaten and chased away.

Mr Mwila disclosed that the party has had no access of Gen form 20, as the party had no representation inhibiting the signing of Gen form 20. Mr Mwila cited North-western, Western and Southern provinces as areas where their agents were allegedly beaten and chased from some polling station. Mr Mwila told journalists at Mulungushi National Results Centre today.

Mr Mwila said the party has already reported the issue to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) who have promised to investigate matter.

“We have already informed the ECZ about our complaint and they have assured us that they will look into it,” Mr Mwila said.

He has however assured journalists that the PF party will win this year’s general elections.

And the United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson for Women, Doreen Mwaba has dismissed allegations by the PF as false.

Ms Mwaba stated that UPND has the Gen 20 forms from all the provinces across and that all political parties have signed including the PF.

Ms Mwaba called on all stakeholders to remain calm and peaceful in order to allow ECZ carry out its mandate in a professional manner.

“I don’t understand why SG Mwila would come and complain about Gen 20 form not signed by his party’s agents here at the results centre when we have the PF signatures on the form,” said Ms Mwaba.

Mewanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to stakeholders to allow the Commission to work without interference.

ECZ Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nshindano has bemoaned the continued harassment of polling staff by various political parties and other stakeholders.

Mr Nshindano has however advised stakeholders to desist from harassing polling staff and let them work professionally.

He said harassment of poll staff may delay the announcements of election results.

“You need to let all the poll staff do their job in readiness for us to announce the results within the 72 hours we have been given,” he said.