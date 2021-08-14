9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 14, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Allow us to work professionally-ECZ

By Photo Editor
51 views
0
Feature Politics Allow us to work professionally-ECZ
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to stakeholders to allow the Commission to work without interference.

ECZ Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nshindano has bemoaned the continued harassment of polling staff by various political parties and other stakeholders.

Mr Nshindano has however advised stakeholders to desist from harassing polling staff and let them work professionally.

He said harassment of poll staff may delay the announcements of election results.

“You need to let all the poll staff do their job in readiness for us to announce the results within the 72 hours we have been given,” he said.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nshindano was speaking during a briefing at Mulungushi National Results Centre this morning.

Previous articleUPND scoops another Copperbelt Parliamentary Seat in Ndola Central Constituency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Allow us to work professionally-ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to stakeholders to allow the Commission to work without interference. ECZ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND scoops another Copperbelt Parliamentary Seat in Ndola Central Constituency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
Electoral Commission of Zambia Ndola Central Constituency Returning Officer Joseph Kabwesha has declared aspiring candidate from the United Party for National Development Frank Tayali...
Read more

FODEP urges Political parties to halt premature celebrations of electoral victory in Thursday’s elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has urged political parties to halt premature celebrations of electoral victory in Thursday’s elections as it has potential...
Read more

PF Loses Another Copperbelt Seat to UPND in Chifubu Constituency in Ndola

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentary Lloyd Lubozha for Chifubu constituency in Ndola has won the seat after polling 19,295 votes. Electoral...
Read more

HH takes an early lead in 15 constituencies, next update will be today at 11:00hours

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken an early lead in the presidential race ahead of his closest rival...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.