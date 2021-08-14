The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to stakeholders to allow the Commission to work without interference.

ECZ Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nshindano has bemoaned the continued harassment of polling staff by various political parties and other stakeholders.

Mr Nshindano has however advised stakeholders to desist from harassing polling staff and let them work professionally.

He said harassment of poll staff may delay the announcements of election results.

“You need to let all the poll staff do their job in readiness for us to announce the results within the 72 hours we have been given,” he said.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nshindano was speaking during a briefing at Mulungushi National Results Centre this morning.