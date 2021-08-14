A clergyman has commended Zambians for upholding peace and unity during the ongoing elections results announcement.

Speaking during a ZNBC interview programme, Monze Diocese Missionary congregation of the Holy Spirit Priest John Duya said Zambians have proven to be peaceful people through embracing patience in the electoral process.

Father Duya explained that amid the anxieties of the election outcome, people have continued to interact as they follow up with the updates from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

He described the kind of behavior and patience exhibited, especially the way they turned out in large numbers to exercise their civic right as admirable.

“I would like to congratulate Zambians for the mood and patience that they are showing. I admire the atmosphere among different people and the way they are interacting as they wait for the results of the elections,” he said.

The priest also stated that the peaceful behaviour being exhibited can be attributed to the involvement of the church in preaching peace among political players.

Fr. Duya said it is evident that politicians understood the message from the church calling on them to love one another, while reminding them that there is life after elections.

He has since urged Zambians to remain calm and focused even after the results of the election saying they should not destroy the peace and unity built over 55 years ago.

He said that the few cases of violence should not escalate into destroying Zambia from a Christian and peaceful nation into a war torn country.

Fr. Duya noted that peace and unity should not be taken for granted as they are the best remedy for building a nation.

He also called on other countries to emulate Zambia by always maintaining peace especially during elections.