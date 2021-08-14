Matero Constituency Returning Officer Shepe Marglorious says counting of ballot papers and transmission of results is progressing well.

Ms. Shepe revealed that as at 11:30 hours a total of 105 out of the 177 polling stations in Matero Constituency had been recorded.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS at Matero Secondary School totaling Centre, Ms. Shepe said under the Presidential elections, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) was leading with a total of 30,331 followed by the United Party for National Development (UPND) with 24,703.

She explained that under the Parliamentary elections, the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Miles Sampa was leading with 32, 629 votes followed by UPND’s Tom Michelo with 20,193 votes.

Ms. Shepe stated that under Mayoral elections, the Patriotic Front was leading with 29,654 votes followed by the UPND with 21,407.

The Returning Officer has since called for increased manpower to the poll staff in the next general elections as the limited number has contributed to fatigue among the poll staff and a delay in the transmission of election results.

“We are all fatigued. We have been working non-stop since the day of voting until now. Apart from counting ballots and other processes involved, we are also ensuring that all equipment and materials used are accounted for and stored properly from all the 177 polling stations. So it is very exhausting”, she explained.

She further added that the voting process went on smoothly with no major challenges experienced.

Ms. Shepe is confident that her team will be done with the consolidation of all election results by the end of the day.

Matero Constituency has a total of 177 polling stations and so far 105 polling stations have been recorded remaining with a total of 72 polling stations.

A check by ZANIS in Matero Constituency found soldiers patrolling the area to maintain law and order.

Zambia held its general elections on August, 12 2021.