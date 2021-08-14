Patriotic Front (PF)’s Kantanshi Parliamentary candidate, Anthony Mumba has retained the Kantanshi seat with 14,539 votes leaving behind United Party for National Development (UPND Mukwena N’gandu with 6, 622 votes.

Kantanshi Constituency Returning Officer, Hunt Banda declared Dr Mumba as the duly elected Member of Parliament around 03:00hours this morning.

Meanwhile, others in the race include Independent candidate, Wallace Kalungu who got 546 votes, while People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)’s Chibwana Ngosa got 253 votes.

Mr Banda further disclosed that Socialist Party’s candidate, Constance Bwalya got 195 votes, while Democratic Party (DP)’s Martin Kabwe got 91 votes.

ZANIS reports that a total of 22,529 votes were cast and 283 ballots were rejected.