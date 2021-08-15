Official consolidated results from 62 constituencies have seen UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema amassing 1,024,212 votes with against President Edgar Lungu’s 562,523.
461,689 votes separate the two top contenders.
There are still 94 constituencies remains to be announced before the winner of Thursdays polls is declared.
Justice Chulu has announced that the next update will be given today at 12:00hours.
Results from the latest 31 constituencies are as follows:
Milenge
HH 5163
Ecl 10018
Mbabala
HH – 26940
ECL- 363
Chipili
HH – 4,789
ECL – 10,047
Shiwangandu
HH – 5,513
ECL – 19,129
Itezhi tezhi
HH – 26,069
ECL – 2443
Mazabuka Central
HH – 39554
ECL- 5,468
Zambezi East
HH – 18,271
ECL – 1,393
Solwezi East
HH – 11,582
ECL – 1575
Sinazongwe
HH – 48,334
ECL – 1,683
Siavonga
HH – 20625
ECL – 1,356
Chikankata
HH – 29749
ECL – 966
SENGA HILL
HH – 13,017
ECL – 10,673
Serenje
HH – 7,085
ECL – 9,887
Kafue
HH – 33,647
ECL – 20,183
Chasefu
HH – 15,551
ECL – 18,222
Bangweulu
HH – 9,598
ECL – 25,475
Lukashya
HH – 10,238
ECL – 30,101
Mbala
HH – 15,477
ECL – 14,821
Namwala
HH – 34,992
ECL – 1,376
Kaoma
HH – 17,886
ECL – 2,725
Mkaika
HH – 13,004
ECL – 14,265
Kawambwa
HH – 6,529
ECL – 14,080
Chimbamilonga
HH – 7,861
ECL – 12,212
Nkeyema
HH – 15,834
ECL – 1,305
Lubansenshi
HH – 8,907
ECL – 17,182
Lusaka Central
HH – 38,835
ECL – 26,318
Masaiti
HH – 12,138
ECL – 9,499
Chavuma
HH – 13,758
ECL – 2,925
Kankoyo
HH – 8,104
ECL – 6,721
Solwezi West
HH – 33,301
ECL – 1,631
Mufumbwe
HH – 22,162
ECL – 2,279
Consolidated results from 62 constituencies are:
HH – 1,024,212
ECL – 562,523
HH has not run away WITH the resultant votes.
He has run away results. Who would find him at that level and get past him? The dude is a sprinter!
Proud of Zambians for making the right choice. The last 7 years has not been Zambia under the current regime. To President Lungu, please concede defeat and allow the choice of the people to prevail.
As well he might. Voters must hv been thinking why such despicable characters as Kambwili, Nwakwi, GBM and others could not be trusted to influence their political decisions. Can u really trust a tainted person to write the criminal procedure code?
The Copperbelt gets it all the time. And so does Lusaka. Well done guys! Let’s see how Bally will fix this. Adada please concede and let us go on with our lives. You had your chance and squandered it. Go back and practice your law and this time do it honestly. Godspeed
Edify Hamukale has resigned from PF…as I said earlier on UPND might end up as a PF light if HH starts accepting PF and MMD losing candidates…..all the PF Bandits will regroup and join UPND…thats the problem with African Politics and if HH allows that to happen…if he allows PF thugs/cadres to join UPND then Zambians should start a revolution….zero tolerance NO PF AND ANY OTHER LOSING CANDIDATES JOINING UPND…anonymous
Bally will fix it! Edgar China Lungu will lick his wounds in Lusaka Central Prison, together with his mates GBM, CK, EN, DM, AM, KZ and all the other thieving liars!