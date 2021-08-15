9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 15, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH runs away with it, crosses the 1 million mark after 62 constituencies announced

By editor
51 views
6
Headlines HH runs away with it, crosses the 1 million mark after 62...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Official consolidated results from 62 constituencies have seen UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema amassing 1,024,212 votes with against President Edgar Lungu’s 562,523.

461,689 votes separate the two top contenders.

There are still 94 constituencies remains to be announced before the winner of Thursdays polls is declared.

Justice Chulu has announced that the next update will be given today at 12:00hours.

Results from the latest 31 constituencies are as follows:

Milenge
HH 5163
Ecl 10018

Mbabala
HH – 26940
ECL- 363

Chipili
HH – 4,789
ECL – 10,047

Shiwangandu
HH – 5,513
ECL – 19,129

Itezhi tezhi
HH – 26,069
ECL – 2443

Mazabuka Central
HH – 39554
ECL- 5,468

Zambezi East
HH – 18,271
ECL – 1,393

Solwezi East
HH – 11,582
ECL – 1575

Sinazongwe
HH – 48,334
ECL – 1,683

Siavonga
HH – 20625
ECL – 1,356

Chikankata
HH – 29749
ECL – 966

SENGA HILL
HH – 13,017
ECL – 10,673

Serenje
HH – 7,085
ECL – 9,887

Kafue
HH – 33,647
ECL – 20,183

Chasefu
HH – 15,551
ECL – 18,222

Bangweulu
HH – 9,598
ECL – 25,475

Lukashya
HH – 10,238
ECL – 30,101

Mbala
HH – 15,477
ECL – 14,821

Namwala
HH – 34,992
ECL – 1,376

Kaoma
HH – 17,886
ECL – 2,725

Mkaika
HH – 13,004
ECL – 14,265

Kawambwa
HH – 6,529
ECL – 14,080

Chimbamilonga
HH – 7,861
ECL – 12,212

Nkeyema
HH – 15,834
ECL – 1,305

Lubansenshi
HH – 8,907
ECL – 17,182

Lusaka Central
HH – 38,835
ECL – 26,318

Masaiti
HH – 12,138
ECL – 9,499

Chavuma
HH – 13,758
ECL – 2,925

Kankoyo
HH – 8,104
ECL – 6,721

Solwezi West
HH – 33,301
ECL – 1,631

Mufumbwe
HH – 22,162
ECL – 2,279

Consolidated results from 62 constituencies are:

HH – 1,024,212
ECL – 562,523

Previous articleLeaked audio from the PF camp
Next articleOnly option left for you is to petition to Concourt, Musa Mwenye tells President Lungu

6 COMMENTS

  1. HH has not run away WITH the resultant votes.
    He has run away results. Who would find him at that level and get past him? The dude is a sprinter!

  2. Proud of Zambians for making the right choice. The last 7 years has not been Zambia under the current regime. To President Lungu, please concede defeat and allow the choice of the people to prevail.

    1

  3. As well he might. Voters must hv been thinking why such despicable characters as Kambwili, Nwakwi, GBM and others could not be trusted to influence their political decisions. Can u really trust a tainted person to write the criminal procedure code?

  4. The Copperbelt gets it all the time. And so does Lusaka. Well done guys! Let’s see how Bally will fix this. Adada please concede and let us go on with our lives. You had your chance and squandered it. Go back and practice your law and this time do it honestly. Godspeed

  5. Edify Hamukale has resigned from PF…as I said earlier on UPND might end up as a PF light if HH starts accepting PF and MMD losing candidates…..all the PF Bandits will regroup and join UPND…thats the problem with African Politics and if HH allows that to happen…if he allows PF thugs/cadres to join UPND then Zambians should start a revolution….zero tolerance NO PF AND ANY OTHER LOSING CANDIDATES JOINING UPND…anonymous

  6. Bally will fix it! Edgar China Lungu will lick his wounds in Lusaka Central Prison, together with his mates GBM, CK, EN, DM, AM, KZ and all the other thieving liars!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Columneditor - 3

Dr Hamukale jumps ship, resigns from PF

Former Southern Province Minister and losing Mazabuka Central Parliamentary candidate Edify Hamukale has resigned from the Patriotic Front. Dr Hamukale...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu has Rejected the Elections Results, the Elections were not Free and Fair

Headlines Chief Editor - 97
President Edgar Lungu has rejected the results being announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, saying that the just-ended elections were not free and...
Read more

PF Challenges Results from UPND Strongholds, their agents were beaten, not present in verification process-Mwila

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Patriotic Front (PF) party Secretary General (SG) Davies Mwila says the party has not verified results from some polling stations in North-Western, Western and...
Read more

PF loses two Key Copperbelt Seats to UPND as Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Edward Chomba lose

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has lost the Chililabombwe parliamentary seat to the United Party for National Development (UPND). UPND candidate Paul Kabuswe scooped...
Read more

Makebi Zulu loses seat as UPND Scoops First ever Parliamentary Seat in PF Stronghold in Eastern Province

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) alliance has scooped the Malambo Parliamentary seat in Mambwe district in Eastern Province. UPND candidate Peter Phiri...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.