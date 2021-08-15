The Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has scooped the Nalolo Parliamentary seat in Western Province.

PNUP’s Wamunyima Imanga got 8, 666 votes, against Patriotic Front (PF)’s Enock Mundia who got 5, 484 votes.

Kwibisa Lubinda of the Democratic Party (DP) was third with 1, 646 and Socialist Party (SP)’s Chinyama Chinyama came fourth with 857 votes.

Meanwhile, the newly elected MP Wamunyima Imanga has called on the people of Nalolo to put politics aside and start developing Nalolo Constituency together.

“Our campaigns were not centered on promises but on service delivery through teamwork hence this is the time to start our developmental projects,” he said.

Mr. Imanga has since encouraged his opponents to put politics aside and move forward in delivering the development agenda.

Nalolo constituency Returning Officer Inambao Mukela declared Wamunyima Imanga this afternoon as duly elected Member for Parliament for Nalolo Constituency.

And PNUP’s National Chairperson Kamuti Kamwenga has encouraged the Party president Highvie Hamududu not to lose hope but focus on growing the party.

Mr. Kamuti said even the late republican president Michael Sata started with one MP when the Patriotic Front was formed.

“Producing one Member of Parliament is a great achievement to us and this has encouraged us to work even harder in expanding the party,” he said.

Meanwhile United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Kolyokolyo Limakazo has scooped the council chairperson seat for Nalolo district council.

UPND’s Limakazo got 13,044 votes while Mubita Siyumbwa of PF who came out second got 3,463 and Socialist Party’s Muhongo Mbanga got 327 votes.