9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 15, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PNUP wins parley seat for Nalolo

By Photo Editor
51 views
0
Feature Politics PNUP wins parley seat for Nalolo
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has scooped the Nalolo Parliamentary seat in Western Province.

PNUP’s Wamunyima Imanga got 8, 666 votes, against Patriotic Front (PF)’s Enock Mundia who got 5, 484 votes.

Kwibisa Lubinda of the Democratic Party (DP) was third with 1, 646 and Socialist Party (SP)’s Chinyama Chinyama came fourth with 857 votes.

Meanwhile, the newly elected MP Wamunyima Imanga has called on the people of Nalolo to put politics aside and start developing Nalolo Constituency together.

“Our campaigns were not centered on promises but on service delivery through teamwork hence this is the time to start our developmental projects,” he said.

Mr. Imanga has since encouraged his opponents to put politics aside and move forward in delivering the development agenda.

Nalolo constituency Returning Officer Inambao Mukela declared Wamunyima Imanga this afternoon as duly elected Member for Parliament for Nalolo Constituency.

And PNUP’s National Chairperson Kamuti Kamwenga has encouraged the Party president Highvie Hamududu not to lose hope but focus on growing the party.

Mr. Kamuti said even the late republican president Michael Sata started with one MP when the Patriotic Front was formed.

“Producing one Member of Parliament is a great achievement to us and this has encouraged us to work even harder in expanding the party,” he said.

Meanwhile United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Kolyokolyo Limakazo has scooped the council chairperson seat for Nalolo district council.

UPND’s Limakazo got 13,044 votes while Mubita Siyumbwa of PF who came out second got 3,463 and Socialist Party’s Muhongo Mbanga got 327 votes.

Previous articleHighvie Hamududu’s PNUP wins a Parliamentary in Western Province

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

PNUP wins parley seat for Nalolo

The Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has scooped the Nalolo Parliamentary seat in Western Province. PNUP’s Wamunyima...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Highvie Hamududu’s PNUP wins a Parliamentary in Western Province

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
The Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has scooped the Nalolo Parliamentary seat in Western Province. PNUP’s Wamunyima Imanga got 8, 666 votes,...
Read more

LAZ perturbed by President Lungu’s statement on election outcome

Feature Politics editor - 12
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has charged that only the courts of law, upon being petitioned, have the powers to nullify election results....
Read more

EU Election Observer Missions Preliminary Statement on Zambia’s General Elections

Feature Politics editor - 12
The European Union Election Observation Mission described Zambia's electoral process as technically well-managed but marred by unequal campaign conditions, restrictions on freedoms of assembly...
Read more

Only option left for you is to petition to Concourt, Musa Mwenye tells President Lungu

Feature Politics editor - 19
Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye says the only option open for President Edgar Lungu if he is not happy with elections results is to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.