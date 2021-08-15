A Political Analyst, Alex Ng’oma has urged Zambians to rally behind the winners of the August 12 general elections once declared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr Ng’oma says no political party can develop the country without the full participation or support of the citizenry.

He said political differences must be set aside for the good of the country.

Mr Ng’oma who featured on ZNBC programme dubbed “Zambia Votes” noted that Zambia will only move forward if political players and members of the public rally behind the winners of the August 12.

He said the victors should be given an opportunity to implement new programmes that are aimed at steering the country’s economy.

Meanwhile Mr Ng’oma has advised would be winners of the just ended polls to embrace the losers.

He counselled the winners not to be vindictive but to accommodate the losers.

Mr Ng’oma has since encouraged all losing candidates in the August 12 election to rally behind the winning party once announced by ECZ.

During the same programme, Mr Ng’oma counselled political players to desist from pressuring the ECZ to announce the final results.

He said the Commission should be given time to process the election results without due pressure.

Mr Ng’oma has called for the exercising of patients as the ECZ process the elections results.