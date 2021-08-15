9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 15, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Support August poll winners –political analyst

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News Support August poll winners –political analyst
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Political Analyst, Alex Ng’oma has urged Zambians to rally behind the winners of the August 12 general elections once declared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr Ng’oma says no political party can develop the country without the full participation or support of the citizenry.

He said political differences must be set aside for the good of the country.

Mr Ng’oma who featured on ZNBC programme dubbed “Zambia Votes” noted that Zambia will only move forward if political players and members of the public rally behind the winners of the August 12.

He said the victors should be given an opportunity to implement new programmes that are aimed at steering the country’s economy.

Meanwhile Mr Ng’oma has advised would be winners of the just ended polls to embrace the losers.

He counselled the winners not to be vindictive but to accommodate the losers.

Mr Ng’oma has since encouraged all losing candidates in the August 12 election to rally behind the winning party once announced by ECZ.

During the same programme, Mr Ng’oma counselled political players to desist from pressuring the ECZ to announce the final results.

He said the Commission should be given time to process the election results without due pressure.

Mr Ng’oma has called for the exercising of patients as the ECZ process the elections results.

Previous articleSylvia Masebo bounces back, Wins the Chongwe constituency seat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Support August poll winners –political analyst

A Political Analyst, Alex Ng’oma has urged Zambians to rally behind the winners of the August 12 general elections...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sylvia Masebo bounces back, Wins the Chongwe constituency seat

General News Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development (UPND)'s parliamentary candidate Sylvia Masebo has won the Chongwe constituency seat. Ms. Masebo who was declared winner by Chongwe...
Read more

Five presidential candidates write to President Lungu, ask him to concede

General News editor - 12
Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia State House Dear President Lungu, RE: Declaring of August 12 2021 Elections not Free and Fair- Yourself We...
Read more

Zambia Police Warns Against Lawlessness

General News Chief Editor - 18
The Zambia Police Service says it will not hesitate to clamp down on people wanting to cause disorder in public places. Zambia Police...
Read more

Clergyman happy with Zambian’s peaceful behaviour

General News Chief Editor - 6
A clergyman has commended Zambians for upholding peace and unity during the ongoing elections results announcement. Speaking during a ZNBC interview programme, Monze Diocese Missionary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.