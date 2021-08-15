9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 15, 2021
UPND retains Kalabo Central parley seat

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has retained Kalabo Central constituency parliamentary seat.

UPND candidate Chinga Miyutu scooped 11,569 followed by Patriotic Front (PF)’s Anthony Mwanaumo who polled 4,363 votes.

Others in the race included Independent candidate Kalowa Mooto who scored 2,650 in third position, Nalumino Nyambe scored 932 in fourth position on the Democratic Party while Chiteo Singongi polled 241 votes in fifth position on the Socialist Party ticket.

Kalabo Central constituency Returning Officer Musiwa Lukonga has since declared Mr Miyutu as duly elected Member of Parliament for Kalabo Central.

ZANIS reports that Kalabo Central constituency had 80 polling stations with a total of 26,255 registered voters out of 20,119 votes were cast representing 76.63 percent voter turnout.

