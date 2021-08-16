9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 16, 2021
Contractors congratulate President-elect

The National Association for Medium and Small-scale Contractors(NAMSC) in Eastern Province has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for having emerged winner in the just ended August 12, 2021 general elections.

The Association has congratulated President-elect Mr Hichilema and resolved to work with his administration on its development agenda.

Association Chairperson Patrick Chalwe urged the contractors to believe in the new administration and also apply themselves effectively in executing and completing their projects.

Mr Chalwe has appealed to President elect Mr Hichilema to quickly expedite ways into which contractors can be paid their money that they are being owed.

“Zambia needs all of us to develop, if the contractors are paid the money they are owed, they will go on site and complete their projects,” he said.

Mr Chalwe further urged the contractors and people of Eastern Province to rally behind Mr Hichilema and his administration if the region is to develop.

