President Edgar Lungu has congratulated President elect, Hakainde Hichilema for being elected into office as Zambia’s 7th Republican President.

President Lungu said he will comply with the election results as announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and ensure a peaceful transition of power to the newly elected President.

“I therefore congratulate my brother Hakainde Hichilema for being elected the 7th President,” he said.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this during a national address at State House in Lusaka today.

He thanked the Zambian people for according him an opportunity to serve them stating that it was a great honour which he accepted with gratitude and humility.

“All I ever wanted to do was to serve the country to the best of my capabilities. Thank you for your support during the tough times,” he said.

President Lungu also congratulated everyone that took part in the general elections and those who voted for the Patriotic Front party.

“To those that voted for the PF, I thank you and assure you that your vote was not in vain. I wish you well and may the good lord bless Zambia,” he added.

Zambia held its general elections on Thursday, August 12, 2021 which has seen the election of UPND leader as the 7th republican President.

155 of 156 constituencies countrywide saw the United Party for National Development (UPND) Candidate Hakainde Hichilema securing 2,810,757 votes against the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Edgar Lungu’s 1,814,201 votes.