Monday, August 16, 2021
Sports
FAZ Congratulates President HH

FAZ Congratulates President HH
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated new Republican President Hakainde Hichilema on his victory.

President Hichilema automatically becomes the FAZ patron.

“We are extremely excited like the rest of the country at the election of a new President and government. We wish to congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema on being elected to lead our great nation,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said.

“As our patron we will be looking forward to working closely with you and your government to develop our football.”

“We also note your pledge to run a transparent government which is in tandem with the pillars of transparency, accountability and integrity that define the current FAZ’s principles.”

Kamanga added: “Every change comes with renewed vigour, and we have no doubt that this will reinvigorate our efforts to develop football in our country.”

“Your resilience in your chosen political path is one our football can greatly draw lessons from. We expect that this too will be a turning point in the fortunes of our game.”

Previous articleZambia Eurobonds Surge After Hichilema’s Landslide Win

