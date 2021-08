President Elect Hakainde Hichilema yesyerday held a closed door meeting with Zambia’s fourth President, His Excellency President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, at his residence in Lusaka.

They discussed a wide range of issues bordering on the welfare of the Zambian people.

“We remain committed to ensuring a united and developed Zambia for all,” President Hichilema said on his facebook page.