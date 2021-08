The 2021 Copperbelt Basketball League will resume this Saturday after an improved Covid-19 situation in the country.

The league was suspended in June after an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Copperbelt Basket Association President Andrew Nyirenda said the league will resume with Week Six games.

In one of the key fixtures, former champions Lunga Bullets will face Luanshya Eagles in Luanshya.

Games will be played in Luanshya, Ndola and Kalulushi.