Newly elected Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati has expressed disappointment with the burning of Kawama Market by celebrating suspected UPND cadres.

But UPND Ndola District Chairperson Joseph Phiri has distanced its party from criminals masquerading as UPND who are damaging property and looting shops in the district adding that it will not tolerate violence and illegality.

Mr. Kalyati has appealed to cadres to celebrate their victory or express their disappointment in a peaceful manner without disturbing other people or destroying public property.

Mr. Kalyati said in a statement issued to the media in Ndola today that he knows that President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema as a man who believes in working together and does not believe in violence.

“Therefore, cadres should not take advantage of this transition moment to cause destruction to public property, as doing so is unlawful and may derail development.

I am sure the President Elect, will not tolerate lawlessness in this country,” he said.

He emphasised the need for all to work together to develop Ndola City by not destroying it.

Mr Kalyati has since congratulated President Elect on his victory as Zambia’s 7th President and thanked the people of Ndola resounding victory secured for themselves through him.

And Mr Phiri has warned that the party will not condone any cadre who will take over the markets and bus stations.

Kawana market in Ndola’s chifubu constituency was yesterday set on fire after cadres took to the streets around 02:00hours after the official announcement of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema as President elect.

Police has confirmed the incidence and said that arrests have been made.

Copperbelt police commissioner Elias Chushi however, said he was yet to give a comprehensive statement over the matter.