FAZ National Division 1 side Napsa Stars have appointed Perry Mutapa as head coach on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Mutapa was unveiled and introduced to the players on Tuesday morning in Lusaka.

“We believe he is an experienced coach, and he will help us quickly bounce back to the Super League where we belong,” Club Board Chairman John Chundu said.

Mutapa is the immediate past Power Dynamos coach.

“After conducting interviews, we are more than thrilled and delighted to have settled for Mr. Mutapa as our Head Coach,” Chundu said.

The ex-Forest Rangers and Lusaka Dynamos coach has been tasked to propel Napsa back to the FAZ Super Division.