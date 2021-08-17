9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Perry Mutapa Takes Over At Napsa Stars

By sports
51 views
0
Sports Perry Mutapa Takes Over At Napsa Stars
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ National Division 1 side Napsa Stars have appointed Perry Mutapa as head coach on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Mutapa was unveiled and introduced to the players on Tuesday morning in Lusaka.

“We believe he is an experienced coach, and he will help us quickly bounce back to the Super League where we belong,” Club Board Chairman John Chundu said.

Mutapa is the immediate past Power Dynamos coach.

“After conducting interviews, we are more than thrilled and delighted to have settled for Mr. Mutapa as our Head Coach,” Chundu said.

The ex-Forest Rangers and Lusaka Dynamos coach has been tasked to propel Napsa back to the FAZ Super Division.

Previous articleSAFADA hopeful President-elect will boost Agriculture sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Perry Mutapa Takes Over At Napsa Stars

FAZ National Division 1 side Napsa Stars have appointed Perry Mutapa as head coach on a one-year deal ahead...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Congratulates President HH

Sports sports - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated new Republican President Hakainde Hichilema on his victory. President Hichilema automatically becomes the FAZ patron. “We are extremely...
Read more

Benni McCarthy Decides Not to Sign Justin Shonga

Sports sports - 0
Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy has decided against signing Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga and explained why. Shonga has been training with the 2020/2021...
Read more

Zesco United Return To CAF Champions League With Eswatini Date

Sports sports - 0
Zambia's four continental representatives will all kick off their respective African campaigns in this September’s preliminary round. Zesco United and Zanaco are in the CAF...
Read more

FIFA Revises Chipolopolo’s September Qatar Qualifiers Dates

Sports sports - 0
FIFA has revised dates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala has announced that latest communication from FIFA says Chipolopolo’s opening qualifier...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.