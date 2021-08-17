President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu Monday afternoon held a cordial meeting at the residence of the Country’s Fourth President Rupiah Banda.

Mr Hichilema said the meeting centered around the betterment of the country and its future.

“We held a cordial meeting with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Fourth President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, AU Chief election Observer, Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma and Commonwealth Chief observer, Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We remain committed to ensuring a united and developed Zambia for all. We will endeavour to work round the clock and indeed ensure a country everyone can call home because what divides us is smaller than our Country’s aspirations.

“I Thank Your Excellencies President Lungu, President Banda, President Kikwete and President Koroma for showing that Africa is indeed blessed.”

And President Lungu also stated that the meeting was cordial.

“Earlier today the President-elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema and I met at the residence of our 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda, where we held a meeting with the Commonwealth Chief Observer, the former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Kikwete and AU Chief election Observer, former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma.”

“We discussed matters concerning our country’s future. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and I wish to that all the leaders who were present.”

He added, “We continue putting our Nation first.”



Meanwhile, FREE ZIM Congress leader of Zimbabwe, Joseph Makamba has praised Zambians for showing a smooth transition of power from one government to another, in the just-ended 2021 General Election.

Mr. Makamba said that Zambia has shown that a breath of fresh air and wind of change will sweep the SADC Region.

He has also wished President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, progress in improving the livelihoods of Zambians.

And United Kingdom High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Wolley has said that Zambia should consider itself an example for all nations because it has demonstrated strength of its democratic tradition.

Mr. Wolley said that every Zambian must take pride in the historic moment despite their political persuasion.

He has applauded the Zambian people for their commitment, resilience during the election period and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) staff for a well-managed and professional electoral process.

Mr. Wolley who also congratulated President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema for his victory in the just-ended presidential election has also welcomed the role of Zambia’s political leaders including President EDGAR LUNGU as the country prepares to deliver a peaceful democratic transition.

He says Zambia and UK have a broad and deep friendship and looks forward to supporting President-elect Hichilema and his Government on their priorities on shared goals.

In a statement to to the media yesterday, Mr. Wolley also sent a message of condolence to the victims’ families whose life was lost in the elections.

The UK High Commissioner said every Zambian has a role to play in uniting and taking the nation forward in the spirit of First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy of One Zambia-One Nation.