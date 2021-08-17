9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
President Ramaphosa congratulates President-Elect

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the success of the recent general elections held in Zambia provides the basis for continued stability and development within and beyond the Southern African region.

President Ramaphosa has hailed the government and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for holding a successful election amidst the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ramaphosa has since offered his warm congratulations to President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

“The President also offers his appreciation to Outgoing President Edgar Lungu for his leadership during his term in office and his role as a partner for peace and development within the Southern African Development Community and the African Union,” the statement read in part.

He also recollected the immense contribution of President Edgar Lungu to the peace and unity in the SADC region.

This is contained in the statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Acting Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa Tyrone Seale.

