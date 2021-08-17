The United States (U.S) government has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema on his victory in the August 12 general elections.

U.S Department Spokesperson, Ned Price has further congratulated the people of Zambia for exercising their right to vote in historic numbers and welcomed commitments from all parties to a peaceful and orderly transition.

Mr. Price noted that the United States reaffirms its strong partnership with Zambia.

“We look forward to working together with the Zambian government to advance our mutual interests and deepen the friendship between our two nations,” he said.

He stated that the polls are a tribute to the democratic ideals upon which the country was founded and an inspiration for the democratic aspirations of people around the world.

The civil society in Kasempa district of the North-Western province has also congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for winning the August 12, general elections.

Speaking in an interview, Non-Governmental Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Member, Judith Mwanza congratulated the President-elect for his landslide victory in the just ended elections.

“It is the decision of the Zambian citizens, the people themselves who are the ones who have changed government,” Ms Mwanza said.

She further delighted that the electorate in Kasempa constituency voted for a woman as the area member of Parliament.

And, People Living with Disability, Kasempa District Chairperson, Jackson Kesa also congratulated the President-elect and appealed for inclusion of people living with disabilities in the governance of the country.

“We are expecting from the new government the involvement of the disability in all the activities that will be happening in the district,” Mr Kesa said.

He added that people living with disabilities across the country are hopeful that the incoming government will meet their expectations as it is in line with the UPND manifesto.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa- (MISA) Zambia Chapter has also expressed optimism that media law reforms will be one of the key priority areas of the new United Party for National Development (UPND) administration headed by President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Interim Chairperson, Barnabas Simatende also congratulated the President-elect Hakainde Hichilema on his election as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.

Fr Simatende envisions that MISA is eager to see the transformation of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) to operate its role as a true public service broadcaster to serve the public and segments of society fairly.

In a statement to the media, the chapter is confident that the new government will enact the Access to Information bill that has not been taken to parliament in a long time.

“Further, MISA Zambia also remains confident of the enactment of the Access to Information Bill which has been shelved for a long time now. Considering that access to information held by public institutions is essential to the functioning of our democracy, effective citizen participation in decision-making and holding duty bearers accountable can only be actualized through the enactment of the Access to Information Bill in Zambia,” the statement read in part.

He pointed out that MISA Zambia is hopeful that the ushering in of the new regime will ensure a free and independent media terrain that will enable the media and its practitioners to carry out their role of informing and educating citizens.

Mr Hichilema was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission of Zambia on 16th August 2021, where he beat his closest rival President Edgar Lungu who has since conceded defeat.

And Zambia United National Fighters Association National Chairman, George Chewe has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for emerging victorious in the August 12 general elections.

Mr. Chewe saluted Mr Hichilema’s victory is well deserved for his perseverance in the opposition for over 15 years.

Meanwhile, he has implored the new administration to expedite the process of enacting the national policy that looks at welfare of freedom fighters.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr Chewe said lack of a national policy for freedom fighters has made it difficult for them to receive support from the state.

Mr. Chewe stated that most of the freedom fighters have been reduced to destitutes despite them contributing to the country’s liberation from the colonial masters.

He noted that there is need to prioritize establishing national data for freedom fighters who are still alive and those who passed on.

“The national data for freedom fighters will make it easier for the government to identify and help the deserving freedom fighters,” he said.

Mr. Chewe emphasized the need to recognize the important role that freedom fighters played during the independence struggle.

He further said the Association will continue to engage the new administration over their welfare and pledged to work closely with the new administration for the betterment of the country.