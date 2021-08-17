The United States (US) government has condemned the violence that has rocked selected parts of the country in the aftermath of the August 12, 2021 general elections. US Embassy Chargé d’ Affaires David Young says any form of violence is bad and should not be tolerated.

Mr Young has called on law enforcement wings to confront the people behind the violence and looting. He stressed that violence by political cadres from either political parties should be condemned and curbed by the Police.

Mr Young said the USA government will continue to speak against any form of violence. He also commended President Elect for speaking strongly against the reported violence when he addressed the media yesterday at his residence.

Mr Young was speaking during a pressing briefing held via ZOOM. Violence and looting has been reported in Lusaka, Southern, Copperbelt and Muchinga provinces.

Meanwhile the US government has congratulated United Party for National Development (UPND) President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema for scooping the August 12, general elections.

Mr Young said the turnout of voters on the polling day was gratifying and pleasing as people came out in numbers to vote for their preferred candidates.

He described Mr Hichilema’s election triumph as a “big victory”.

The US Embassy Chargé d’ Affaires said he was impressed with how people stood in long historical cues waiting to cast their vote.

He reaffirmed the United States commitment to further deepen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the US government is looking forward to building excellent cooperation on the already existing ties.

At the same briefing, Mr Young commended the Electoral Commissioner of Zambia (ECZ) for administering credible and transparent polls.

He observed that the Commission worked hard by ensuring that the election results were fully announced in 72 hours.

Mr Young also saluted various groups that participated in the electoral process as their efforts contributed to the holding of successful elections.

The US Embassy Chargé d’ Affaires also indicated that the counting of the votes was credible and transparent.

He explained that the role played by both domestic and foreign observers helped in creating or promoting transparency and a conducive atmosphere for voting.

Mr Young was pleased to note Zambia’s voting process which he said is a model to the world.