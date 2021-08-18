9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Sports
Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar Group B Opponents in Same Group At 2022 AFCON

Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier opponents Tunisia and Mauritania will now meet five times in competitive matches in a space of four months after they were drawn together at 2022 AFCON.

Tunisia and Mauritania were drawn together in Group F of the 2022 AFCON that Cameroon will host from January 9 to February 6.

Mali and Gambia complete that 2022 AFCON Group F following draws that were made on August 17 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Prior to their January AFCON date, Tunisia and Mauritania will initially meet in a Qatar FIFA World Group B doubleheader qualifier this October.

They will later meet the following month at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup that Qatar is hosting from November 30 to December 18 that will replace the traditional FIFA Confederation Cup as a test-run for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Coincidentally, Tunisia and Mauritania are also in Group B in the sixteen-team Arab Cup and will face each on November 30.


2022 AFCON GROUP DRAWS
Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia

