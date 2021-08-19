The Auditor General’s office says it will be conducting a special audit on the utilisation of resources towards the elections.

Auditor General Dick Sichembe says the move is in line with the mandate of his office as stipulated in Article 250 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, Public Audit Act No. 13 of 1994 and the Public Finance Management Act No.1 of 2018.

Dr Sichembe has further noted that his office will soon be engaging institutions such as the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, and Local Authorities among others for the commencement of the audit.

“As the nation maybe aware, in order to ensure that the 2021 General Elections were conducted successfully, the Government of the Republic of Zambia and other stakeholders supported the preparations and conducting of the elections with financial and non-financial resources,” he said.

The General Auditor has to assure all stakeholders that his office will continue to ensure that all public resources are being utilised for the intended purpose and that there is value for money in public spending.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by the Auditor General’s Office, Head Public Relations, Ellen Chikale.