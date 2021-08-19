9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Everyone knows that UPND fraudulently won the election-Davies Mwila

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Feature Politics Everyone knows that UPND fraudulently won the election-Davies Mwila
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has charged that the United Party for National Development (UPND) fraudulently won the just ended general election.

Reacting to sentiments that putting the blame on him for being responsible for the party’s loss in the election, Mr Mwila said that only opportunists who did not have the interest of PF at heart are defecting and blaming him for the election loss.

“Everyone knows that the United Party for National Development (UPND) fraudulently won the election, so there is no one who has the right to stand and point at another person as the reason for the loss,” he said.

Mr. Mwila said those who were shifting the blame on others were opportunists who were seeking favours from the UPND.

“They are saying that simply because they want to start dancing with the UPND,” he said.

Mr. Mwila said this was not the time to start pointing figures as there was a need to reorganize and plan on how the party would move forward.

He said the party needs to unite at this point and see to it that it offers proper checks and balances to the incoming government for the benefit of the Zambian people.

Mr. Mwila said the President-elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema promised the country a lot of things that needed to be checked and ensure that they were fulfilled.

Mr. Mwila said there was no excitement that could call for one to shift to the UPND because they had not done anything for anyone yet. He said that the party still had a lot of supporters who were still willing to work with the party.

“We are willing to continue and move forward,” he said.

Mr. Mwila also said that those who were leaving should do so in peace without causing any havoc that would destroy a party that was recovering from a loss.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila said the party would engage with well-wishers to help with repairing the party secretariat which was damaged by UPND supporters.

“We will engaging well-wishers to help us with the repairs of our secretariat,” he said.

Previous articleNkana Enter 10-Day 2021/2022 Pre-Season Training Camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Everyone knows that UPND fraudulently won the election-Davies Mwila

The Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has charged that the United Party for National Development (UPND) fraudulently...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Member wants Suspected PF officials to account for their misdeeds

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
A United Party for National Development (UPND) has implored the new government to elect to ensure that all those suspected Patriotic Front (PF) officials...
Read more

Stakeholders react to President-elect speech

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 13
Alliance for Zambia Informal Economy Association (AZIEA) says it is elated with the election of Hakainde Hichilema as President. ZANIS reports that, AZIEA General Secretary...
Read more

Zambians hailed for exhibiting peace and unity during elections

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
The Zambia Reconstruction Organization (ZAMRO) has hailed Zambians for exhibiting peace and unity in the just ended August 12th Presidential and General elections. ZAMRO...
Read more

President-elect HH’s win boosts Zambia’s Eurobonds, kwacha surge

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 14
A Financial Analyst has attributed the recent surge in the kwacha and Zambia’s 1 billion dollar Eurobonds to investor confidence following the declaration of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.