Muchinga constituency losing Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Chester Kasonde has vows to continue contesting the parliamentary seat until he wins.

In the just ended elections, Mr. Kasonde lost the seat, which is located in Serenje district in Central Province, to Emmanuel Banda, an independent candidate.

Mr. Kasonde told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that he will go back to the drawing board and later recontest the seat.

He said he will not give up on the seat because he believes he is the best person who can help develop Muchinga constituency.

“I am still a politician and am still PF. I will go back to the drawing board and establish why I lost and bounce back. I will fight for that seat until I get it. I understand the challenges the people of Muchinga go through and I feel I am the best person to help the people,” he said.

Mr. Kasonde, who is the immediate past Serenje town council chairperson, has meanwhile congratulated Mr. Banda for the victory in the race for the Muchinga parliamentary seat.

He has since urged Mr. Banda to focus on providing leadership to the people of Muchinga constituency.