Police in Solwezi district of North-western province have arrested a 52 year old man of Peruvian nationality for being in possession of 50 grammes of gold nugget without a trading license contrary to clause and section 3 cap 396 of the minerals act of the Laws of Zambia.

Provincial Commissioner of Police, Joe Njase said the suspect was intercepted at Kapijimpanga police check point following a tip-off by a member of public that unknown person was traveling from Solwezi to Chingola in possession of a gold nugget without a license.

Mr Njase confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Journalists in Solwezi yesterday and said the incident happened on August 17, 2021 around 15:00 hours at Kapijimpanga police check point.

“Be informed that information was received from a reliable source that unknown person was travelling from Solwezi to Chingola using a Nissan Patrol Twin Carb white in colour of registration number ABL 2353 in which a Peruvian national was said to be in possession of a gold nugget without a license,” he said.

Mr Njase said the suspect was taken to Solwezi central police and was identified as Cruz Zapata Americo Bernabe, a Peruvian national of street number 26 Hillside Chililabombwe..

“The suspected gold nugget found in his possession weighed 50 grammes which was found in his blue and white laptop bag. The suspect has since been charged and arrested for the above stated offence,” he said

Mr Njase said the suspect is in police custody pending to appear in court soon.