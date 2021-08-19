The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mazabuka District has called on its members to hand over all bus stations and markets they have allegedly taken over, back to the municipal council to allow the local authority enhance revenue collection.

This follows reports that some UPND members allegedly took over the bus stops and markets and pledged to hand them over only after President-elect Hakainde Hichilema, is inaugurated into office.

UPND Mazabuka district Chairman Oliver Mulomba urged his party members to desist from engaging in divisive behaviour and thuggery, since the party is the in-coming government.

Mr. Mulomba said this during a press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Ndola City Council (NCC) has reinforced the number of staff deployed to bus stations and markets in order to boost the local authority’s revenue collection.

The council has deployed Ndola City Council police officers and members of the revenue task force to ensure that the bus stops and markets do not have political party cadres collecting revenue from traders or bus station operators.

This is according to a statement issued by the NCC Public Relations Unit Facebook page yesterday.

“This comes at the backdrop of President-elect, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s address on August 16, at which he said that his government would not tolerate political party cadres collecting revenue,” the statement read in part.

NCC Public Relations Manager Rebecca Mushota said the move has been welcomed by the general public who advised the council to continue putting measures that would enhance sanity in the stations and trading areas.

Ms Mushota added that council officers and the task force have so far visited Chisokone Market, Mulungushi Bus Station, Broadway Bus Stop and Hospital Bus Stop and revealed that the mood in the stations is calm.