The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) has implored incoming republican President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint qualified Zambians to serve as District Commissioners (DCs) in order to foster development.

Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers president Muyaywa Kabisa said depoliticising the position of District Commissioners and the public service workers in general would be a step in the right direction.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kabisa has since pledged his union’s support to Mr. Hichilema’s administration in its quest for a professional civil service that is able to deliver quality public services.

The UG president said this during a press briefing held to congratulate Mr. Hichilema and Vice President-elect, Mutale Nalumango.

He has since urged Zambians to rally behind Mr. Hichilema in his quest to actualise his vision of having an independent and professional civil service that shall have room for competent and qualified personnel.

Mr. Kabisa noted that the election of Mr. Hichilema as President comes at a time when the Zambian economy is in need of repositioning in order to facilitate good conditions of service for public service workers.

He further noted that the expectations of the working class and Zambians in general from Mr. Hichilema’s administration are very high.