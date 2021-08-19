9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers calls on President Elect HH to de-politicise the DC’s position

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers calls on President...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) has implored incoming republican President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint qualified Zambians to serve as District Commissioners (DCs) in order to foster development.

Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers president Muyaywa Kabisa said depoliticising the position of District Commissioners and the public service workers in general would be a step in the right direction.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kabisa has since pledged his union’s support to Mr. Hichilema’s administration in its quest for a professional civil service that is able to deliver quality public services.

The UG president said this during a press briefing held to congratulate Mr. Hichilema and Vice President-elect, Mutale Nalumango.

He has since urged Zambians to rally behind Mr. Hichilema in his quest to actualise his vision of having an independent and professional civil service that shall have room for competent and qualified personnel.

Mr. Kabisa noted that the election of Mr. Hichilema as President comes at a time when the Zambian economy is in need of repositioning in order to facilitate good conditions of service for public service workers.

He further noted that the expectations of the working class and Zambians in general from Mr. Hichilema’s administration are very high.

Previous articleAuditor General’s office to audit the utilisation of 2021 general election resources

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers calls on President Elect HH to de-politicise the DC’s position

The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) has implored incoming republican President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint qualified...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tribal talks that characterized campaigns should never be entertained ever again-Southern Chiefs

General News Chief Editor - 41
Chiefs in Southern Province have said that tribal talks that characterized the political campaigns of the 2021 general election should never be entertained in...
Read more

Peruvian arrested for possession of gold at a Police Check Point after a tip-off

General News Chief Editor - 12
Police in Solwezi district of North-western province have arrested a 52 year old man of Peruvian nationality for being in possession of 50 grammes...
Read more

Kungo put to rest

General News Photo Editor - 27
President Edgar Lungu has described late Northwestern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson, Jackson Kungo as a patriot who positively contributed to the growth of...
Read more

Civil servants urged to study UPND manifesto

General News Photo Editor - 27
Ndola District Commissioner, Anthony Katongo has urged civil servants to study the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto in order to help implement...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.