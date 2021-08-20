9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Mambwe receives more vaccines for Covid 19

By Photo Editor
51 views
0
Health Mambwe receives more vaccines for Covid 19
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Mambwe District has received another consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following the district running out of 500 doses initially allocated for the Covid 19 vaccination exercise.

ZANIS reports that Mambwe District Health Director George Mshanga disclosed today that the district has received 800 doses of vaccines after the first consignment ran out.

According to Dr Mshanga the district received the first consignment of 500 doses of the vaccine which did not take long to run out.

“The response we are getting with regards to people getting vaccinated is very overwhelming. Even the 800 doses we have received will run out by Friday next week,” he said.

Dr Mshanga said the vaccination sites at present are at Kamoto Hospital Affiliated Health Center at the District Health Offices, Mphomwa Health Center, Masumba Clinic, Kakumbi Clinic and St Lukes health post.

The DHD further disclosed that the district has so far vaccinated 1816 persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine and 532 with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine bringing the total number of people vaccinated in the district so far to 2348.

As of yesterday, Mambwe district had recorded three Covid 19 positive cases out of 39 tests, bringing the number of cumulative cases of the pandemic to 1,705.

According to the daily update from the health authorities out of the 39 positive cases, 11 have recovered.

The cumulative number of recoveries stand at 1,674 out of 1,7051 cases since Covid 19 outbreak was recorded in the country, while no deaths have been recorded in the district which has seen 38 health workers getting infected in all.

Previous articleZambian Mines Look to New Leader to Unlock $2 Billion Investment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Mambwe receives more vaccines for Covid 19

Mambwe District has received another consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following the district running out of 500...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to invest more in COVID-19 fight

Health Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says the ministry remains vigilant in identifying early COVID-19 spikes for action. The...
Read more

Ministry of Health to review COVID-19 submissions

Health editor - 5
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says the technical committee of Permanent Secretaries will today review submissions from various sectors...
Read more

358 COVID-19 cases recorded

Health Photo Editor - 2
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says the country has continued recording an improving picture in terms of positivity, admissions and...
Read more

168 COVID-19 cases recorded

Health Photo Editor - 0
Zambia in the last 24 hours recorded 168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,503 tests conducted representing a 4.8 percent positivity. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.