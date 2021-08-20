Mambwe District has received another consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following the district running out of 500 doses initially allocated for the Covid 19 vaccination exercise.

ZANIS reports that Mambwe District Health Director George Mshanga disclosed today that the district has received 800 doses of vaccines after the first consignment ran out.

According to Dr Mshanga the district received the first consignment of 500 doses of the vaccine which did not take long to run out.

“The response we are getting with regards to people getting vaccinated is very overwhelming. Even the 800 doses we have received will run out by Friday next week,” he said.

Dr Mshanga said the vaccination sites at present are at Kamoto Hospital Affiliated Health Center at the District Health Offices, Mphomwa Health Center, Masumba Clinic, Kakumbi Clinic and St Lukes health post.

The DHD further disclosed that the district has so far vaccinated 1816 persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine and 532 with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine bringing the total number of people vaccinated in the district so far to 2348.

As of yesterday, Mambwe district had recorded three Covid 19 positive cases out of 39 tests, bringing the number of cumulative cases of the pandemic to 1,705.

According to the daily update from the health authorities out of the 39 positive cases, 11 have recovered.

The cumulative number of recoveries stand at 1,674 out of 1,7051 cases since Covid 19 outbreak was recorded in the country, while no deaths have been recorded in the district which has seen 38 health workers getting infected in all.