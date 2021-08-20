9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu is safe from Persecution, but not his Ministers and other officials- John Sangwa

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines President Lungu is safe from Persecution, but not his Ministers and other...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has said that President Edgar Lungu is safe from any form of prosecution as he enjoys Constitutional Immunity.

Mr. Sangwa was speaking when he appeared on Radio Phoenix “Let the People Talk”, Mr Sangwa, however, said that former Ministers and other officials have no such protection and maybe prosecuted for their suspected offences or wrongs.

Mr Sangwa said a process to lift a former president’s immunity was strengthened and is now rigorous as stipulated in the 2016 Constitution.

Mr Sangwa also cautioned the President-Elect when he assumes office next week, to be slow to fire people in the civil service and Zambia’s diplomats, adding that any dismissal should be guided by whether those individuals performed well or not.

Mr Sangwa said people should not be fired on the suspicions that they belonged to the Patriotic Front as this would.be a repeat of where suspected members of UPND were dismissed or retired in the national interest.

Sangwa also dismissed proposals of a reconciliation commission or extending Amnesty to suspected criminals who could have stolen or plundered national resources and urged President Hakainde Hichilema to strengthen law enforcement agencies to prosecute such cases.

Mr Sangwa also said that he performs his public advocacy work not to earn a presidential appointment or job but to serve the Republic and protect the Constitution.

Previous articleI’m not on ZESCO’s Payroll and President Elect HH has never paid any school fees for me-Antonio Mwanza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu is safe from Persecution, but not his Ministers and other officials- John Sangwa

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has said that President Edgar Lungu is safe from any form of prosecution as he...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s Heroes Stadium for HH’s inauguration

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The government has announced that the presidential inauguration for President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema will be held at Heroes Stadium on Tuesday. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting...
Read more

You are Free to Engage with any Citizen including the Opposition, HH tells Diplomats

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
The President-Elect, President Hakainde Hichilema this morning met Four diplomats accredited to Zambia and assured them that his administration will ensure that human rights,freedom...
Read more

ABSA Zambia expects BoZ Governor to be replaced, Kwacha to appreciate to K15.0 per dollar

Headlines Chief Editor - 46
AbSA Zambia says it expects Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga to be soon replaced by the incoming government. In a brief analysis, the bank...
Read more

UPND appeal to members to hand back Bus Stations and Markets

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mazabuka District has called on its members to hand over all bus stations and markets they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.