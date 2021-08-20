Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has said that President Edgar Lungu is safe from any form of prosecution as he enjoys Constitutional Immunity.

Mr. Sangwa was speaking when he appeared on Radio Phoenix “Let the People Talk”, Mr Sangwa, however, said that former Ministers and other officials have no such protection and maybe prosecuted for their suspected offences or wrongs.

Mr Sangwa said a process to lift a former president’s immunity was strengthened and is now rigorous as stipulated in the 2016 Constitution.

Mr Sangwa also cautioned the President-Elect when he assumes office next week, to be slow to fire people in the civil service and Zambia’s diplomats, adding that any dismissal should be guided by whether those individuals performed well or not.

Mr Sangwa said people should not be fired on the suspicions that they belonged to the Patriotic Front as this would.be a repeat of where suspected members of UPND were dismissed or retired in the national interest.

Sangwa also dismissed proposals of a reconciliation commission or extending Amnesty to suspected criminals who could have stolen or plundered national resources and urged President Hakainde Hichilema to strengthen law enforcement agencies to prosecute such cases.

Mr Sangwa also said that he performs his public advocacy work not to earn a presidential appointment or job but to serve the Republic and protect the Constitution.