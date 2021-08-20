9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambian Mines Look to New Leader to Unlock $2 Billion Investment

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Economy Zambian Mines Look to New Leader to Unlock $2 Billion Investment
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copper producers are ready to start expansion projects worth $2 billion in Zambia next year if the industry can reach an agreement on royalties with President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s new administration.

Companies including First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and EMR Capital are ready to raise funding for the projects, while other producers need to spend “hundreds of millions of dollars” in capital that they’d held back since 2019 because of tax changes that deterred investment, the Zambia Chamber of Mines said.

Despite Zambia’s copper production edging higher to a record last year, output has largely stagnated over the past decade because of the industry’s hostile relationship with outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s government.

In 2010, Zambia produced nearly twice as much of the metal as the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north.

By last year, Zambia’s output was almost half that of the DRC’s, limiting the benefit of record prices.

“The president-elect has reset the tone to one of rebuilding confidence and spurring growth,” Chamber of Mines President Godwin Beene said in response to emailed questions Thursday.

“The industry is very positive that with this common-goal approach to the way forward, there will be more of a partnership with government than we have ever seen before.”

First Quantum, which accounts for more than half of Zambia’s copper output, declined to comment.

The mining companies’ main request to the government is that they be allowed to deduct mineral royalties from the tax they pay on profits, according to Mr. Beene.

They also want sliding-scale taxes that are levied on a pay-as-you-earn basis, he said.

Mr. Hichilema, who won last week’s elections by a landslide and has pledged to implement stable and predictable policies, is due to deliver his inauguration speech on Aug. 24 and is expected to make more detailed economic pronouncements.

Previous articleMnangagwa claims credit for getting Zambia’s Lungu to concede defeat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambian Mines Look to New Leader to Unlock $2 Billion Investment

Copper producers are ready to start expansion projects worth $2 billion in Zambia next year if the industry can...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia, COMESA sign MOU to construct cross border market

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat and government have signed a Euro 920,544 sub-delegation agreement for the construction of a...
Read more

Action Aid Zambia Outlines its Demands and Expectations from the New Government

Economy Chief Editor - 6
ActionAid Zambia has said that one of it main expectation from the new Government is to immediately institute investigation and prosecution of the grand...
Read more

Auditor General’s office to audit the utilisation of 2021 general election resources

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Auditor General’s office says it will be conducting a special audit on the utilisation of resources towards the elections. Auditor General Dick Sichembe says...
Read more

Zambian Credit Market Reels as COVID-19 Hits Economy Hard

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on the Zambian economy and the country’s credit market. The newly-released TransUnion Q2 2021...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.