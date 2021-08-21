9.5 C
Financial Crimes and Money Laundering: FIndlay Accounts Frozen Former Ministers Dr Chilufya and Joseph Malanji under investigation

The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed that stories making rounds on social media of the freezing of Bank accounts of Mr Valden Findlay for suspected financial crimes and money laundering are correct.

And the commission has further clarified that former Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is under investigation.

The commission has however indicated that Dr. Chilufya’s accounts have not been frozen stating that more investigations are underway on the matter before any such action can be taken.

Chief Mabumba of the Ushi people of Mansa district in Luapula Province, Chief Kalasa Mukoso of the Nakabende people of Samfya District, Chief Lukangaba, Chief Kalaba, and Chief Mabenge at the Court Apperance of Dr Chitalu Chilufya to pronounce a blessing on him
Chief Mabumba of the Ushi people of Mansa district in Luapula Province, Chief Kalasa Mukoso of the Nakabende people of Samfya District, Chief Lukangaba, Chief Kalaba, and Chief Mabenge at the Court Apperance of Dr Chitalu Chilufya to pronounce a blessing on him

Last year as Health Minister, Dr. Chilufya the magistrate court acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. Dr. Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of corruption.

Prosecutors had alleged that the health minister, on four separate occasions, used money believed to be proceeds from crime to acquire property, shares in a tourism firm and a passenger boat from the United Arab Emirates, in the period between December 2016 and January 2018.

When the case returned to court, state prosecutor Clifford Moono said the state had no further evidence to bring. Magistrate Lameck Mwale said following the decision by the prosecution not to bring further evidence, he had decided to acquit Chilufya.

“Given the the position taken by the state to offer no further evidence and considering the available evidence, the accused is hereby acquitted,” he said

The prosecution had called five witnesses, including one who ended up testifying in favour of Chilufya. Chilufya, 47, who faced up to five years in jail if convicted,

The Commission has further revealed that former Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji is also under investigation for financial crimes and money laundering. The commission indicated that this is not a recent case but dates back to March of this year when investigations commenced and remain ongoing.
Commission Public Relations Officer Mr. Mathias Kamanga made these revelations during a media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon.

And Mr. Kamanga has thanked President-Elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for the commitment he has made to ensure the commission operates independently and without undue interference from anyone and also to ensure that enough funding is allocated to the commission for smooth operations.

Mr. Kamanga has since urged members of the Public to not shy away from reporting suspicious cases to the drug enforcement commission, promising that once any tip is given to the commission, they will make a follow-up and investigate.

Previous articleChishimba Kambwili, Keith Mukata and Photographer Chella Tukuta among the People Pardoned by President Lungu

