Sunday, August 22, 2021
PF Central Committee Appoints Anotonio Mwanza as new Youth National Chairman

The outgoing ruling Patritic Front has appointed its media Director Antonio Mwanza as the party’s mew Youth new National Youth Chairman.

At a post election loss meeting held yesterday, the Part’s secretary general Davies Mwila said that the party met to discuss pertinent issues concerning the Party in light of the just ended general elections and the future of the Party among other important issues.

According to Mr Mwila, the Central Committee meeting was chaired by President Edgar Lungu and that the meeting made an honesty and frank post-mortem of the past elections and made clear decisions to rebrand and rebuild the party with a clear intention of bouncing back to power in the next general elections.

Below is the full statement

For immediate release

I wish to inform members of the Patriotic Front and the general public that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front met today to discuss pertinent issues concerning the Party in light of the just ended general elections and the future of the Party among other important issues.

The Central Committee meeting was chaired by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The meeting made an honesty and frank post-mortem of the past elections and made clear decisions to REBRAND and REBUILD the party with a clear intention of bouncing back to power in the next general elections.

Further, the Central Committee in its quest to revive and strengthen the party in readiness for the next elections did make the following appointments:

1. Mr. Antonio Mwanza has been appointed as a Member of the Central Committee and he has further been appointed as the National Youth Chairman of the Party.

2. Hon. Given Lubinda has been appointed as the National Chairperson for Information and Publicity.

3. Hon. Vincent Mwale has been appointed as National Chairperson for Elections.

4. Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has been appointed as the Chairperson in-charge of National Mobilisation, and

5. Hon. Elizabeth Phiri has been appointed as National Chairperson for Women and Gender.

I want to urge all our members and structures not to despair but to remain strong and focused as the Party goes through this difficult moment. We have learned our lessons and in God we trust, we will bounce back sooner than later.

Issued by:
Hon. Davies MWILA
PF Secretary General
Party Headquarters

Previous articlePresident Lungu is well within his power to pardon prisoners during the transitional period-LAZ

