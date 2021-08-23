9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 23, 2021
General News
Updated:

Chipolopolos commence 10 day training in Morocco.

By Photo Editor
The Senior Chipolopolo’s got down to business in Marrakech with a recovery session at the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex, Rabat, Morocco.

Coach Beston Chambeshi and Technical Advisor Alijosa Asanovic led the 22 local guns through the paces as Zambia builds up for the September 3 Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier away to Mauritania.

ZANIS sports reports that he team has set up base at the uptown Adam Park Hotel and will be holed up in Marrakech for 10 days before heading to Nouakchott.

Foreign based players will join the squad in Morocco ahead of the back-to-back clashes against Mauritania and Tunisia.

The Chipolopolo play Mauritania on September 3 at the Olympic Stadium before hosting the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia four days later in Ndola.

FAZ has secured a 10-day international camp for the Chipolopolo to help the team prepare and have a feel of similar conditions to Mauritania.

Full local squad

Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

Defenders

Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

Midfielders

Spencer Sautu(Power Dynamos), Benson Sakala (Unattached), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco)

Strikers

Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana).

This is contained in a Statement by FAZ Communication Manager Sydney Mugala.

