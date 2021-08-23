9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Chanda Na Kay collaborate with Gospel artist Abel Chungu on ” Take all of me”

By staff
51 views
0
Entertainment News Chanda Na Kay collaborate with Gospel artist Abel Chungu on " Take...
staff

Chanda Na Kay collaborate with Gospel artist Abel Chungu Musuka on ” Take all of me“.

 

Previous articleChipolopolo Hold First Training Session in Morocco

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Chanda Na Kay collaborate with Gospel artist Abel Chungu on ” Take all of me”

Chanda Na Kay collaborate with Gospel artist Abel Chungu Musuka on " Take all of me". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jImlkIZ-u4  
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Super Rhymer discusses his music career

Entertainment News staff - 2
  Lameck Zulu a.k.a Super Rhymer is a hip hop song writer, singer, beat maker and rapper. “People identified me as the artist who always...
Read more

Movie Review : Fast 9

Entertainment News staff - 1
Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger...
Read more

Pompi releases ‘Kwacha’ which is the soundtrack to the film Fatsani

Entertainment News staff - 1
Pompi released the video for the song 'Kwacha' which is a soundtrack for the film Fatsani. Fatsani: A Tale of Survival produced by HD Plus....
Read more

Chanda Mbao and Rich Bizzy Denounce Tribalism

Entertainment News staff - 1
  Fresh off the release of his song ‘Zombies’ in which Chanda Mbao encourages independent thinking and reflection, he has now teamed up with Zambian...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.