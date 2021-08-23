Chipolopolo Zambia held their first training session in Morocco on Sunday evening following their arrival in North Africa on Saturday afternoon for a ten-day 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers training camp.

Zambia have set up transit camp in Marrakesh en route to Mauritania for their September 3 Group B qualifiers in Nouakchott.

Beston Chambeshi’s team comprises 22 players with just one of them foreign-based in midfielder Roderick Kabwe of Black Leopards in South Africa.

FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said from Marrakesh that the foreign -based call-ups are expected start arriving in camp on August 26.

“The Chipolopolo boys got down to business in Marrakesh with a recovery session at the Grand Stade de Marrakesh annex,” Mungala said.

This is the third phase of training camp with the team since Chambeshi held his first get-together during the week of August 5 with 30 players before trimming the group to the current 22 the following week.

GOALKEEPERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos), Benson Sakala (Unattached), Patrick Gondwe, Harrison Chisala (both Nkana), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco),Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars)